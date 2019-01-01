QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Homasote Co is in the business of manufacturing wood fiberboard products used in a variety of building material applications including sound insulation, thermal insulation, floor and roof decking, and interior tack panels. The company also manufactures an industrial packaging product line consisting primarily of glass, paper, and metal separators. Its product profile includes 440 SoundBarrier, Nova Cork panels, Homex 300, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Homasote Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Homasote (HMTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Homasote (OTCPK: HMTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Homasote's (HMTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Homasote.

Q

What is the target price for Homasote (HMTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Homasote

Q

Current Stock Price for Homasote (HMTC)?

A

The stock price for Homasote (OTCPK: HMTC) is $4.95 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:33:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Homasote (HMTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2001 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2001.

Q

When is Homasote (OTCPK:HMTC) reporting earnings?

A

Homasote does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Homasote (HMTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Homasote.

Q

What sector and industry does Homasote (HMTC) operate in?

A

Homasote is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.