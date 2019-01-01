|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Homasote (OTCPK: HMTC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Homasote.
There is no analysis for Homasote
The stock price for Homasote (OTCPK: HMTC) is $4.95 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:33:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2001 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2001.
Homasote does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Homasote.
Homasote is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.