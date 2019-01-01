ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Helios and Matheson
(OTCEM:HMNY)
0.0002
-0.0091[-97.85%]
Last update: 12:29PM
15 minutes delayed

Helios and Matheson (OTC:HMNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Helios and Matheson reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 19

EPS

$-0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$74.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$74.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Helios and Matheson using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Helios and Matheson Questions & Answers

Q
When is Helios and Matheson (OTCEM:HMNY) reporting earnings?
A

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 19, 2019 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Helios and Matheson (OTCEM:HMNY)?
A

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $-0.79, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Helios and Matheson’s (OTCEM:HMNY) revenues?
A

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.