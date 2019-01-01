Hi-Lex Corp is a Japanese company specialized in three segments: automobiles and industrial equipment, medical equipment, and a metal mold business. The automobiles equipment segment offers control cables, window regulators, sliding window systems, door modules, and others. The industrial equipment includes control boxes, steering systems, control cables for marine vessels, accelerator and assist cables for construction and industrial equipment, toilet seat elevators, and air conditioning grill raising and lowering systems for welfare and home.