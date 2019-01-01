ñol

Hamilton Lane
(NASDAQ:HLNE)
68.14
-1.72[-2.46%]
Last update: 1:20PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low68 - 69.69
52 Week High/Low61.55 - 116
Open / Close69.33 / -
Float / Outstanding26.6M / 37.3M
Vol / Avg.91.9K / 223.9K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E17.55
50d Avg. Price70.76
Div / Yield1.6/2.29%
Payout Ratio35.18
EPS0.38
Total Float26.6M

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), Dividends

Hamilton Lane issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hamilton Lane generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.55%

Annual Dividend

$1.4

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hamilton Lane Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hamilton Lane (HLNE) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hamilton Lane (HLNE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hamilton Lane ($HLNE) will be on July 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hamilton Lane (HLNE) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hamilton Lane (HLNE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hamilton Lane (HLNE) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)?
A

The most current yield for Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is 2.39% and is payable next on July 7, 2022

