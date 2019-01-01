ñol

Hamilton Lane
(NASDAQ:HLNE)
68.14
-1.72[-2.46%]
Last update: 1:20PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low68 - 69.69
52 Week High/Low61.55 - 116
Open / Close69.33 / -
Float / Outstanding26.6M / 37.3M
Vol / Avg.91.9K / 223.9K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E17.55
50d Avg. Price70.76
Div / Yield1.6/2.29%
Payout Ratio35.18
EPS0.38
Total Float26.6M

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hamilton Lane reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.890

Quarterly Revenue

$100.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$100.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 12.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was down $1.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hamilton Lane's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.99 0.65 0.76
EPS Actual 1.27 1.38 0.84 0.95
Revenue Estimate 95.58M 88.10M 83.28M 87.19M
Revenue Actual 91.70M 96.32M 74.00M 102.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Hamilton Lane Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) reporting earnings?
A

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Q
What were Hamilton Lane’s (NASDAQ:HLNE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $46.7M, which missed the estimate of $46.8M.

