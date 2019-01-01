QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Holmen AB produces and sells timber, wood products, a variety of paper products, and electricity generated through renewable energy sources. The company organizes itself into five segments based on product type: Forest, Paperboard, Paper, Wood Products, and Renewable Energy. The company's product portfolio includes logs, biofuel, paperboard for consumer packaging, paper for books, construction timber, and renewable energy from hydro and wind power. The company's customer segment is composed of printing firms, sawmills, pulp mills, paper mills, construction industry, and packaging industry, among others. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's paper and paperboard segments combined, and it earns most of its revenue in Europe.

Holmen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holmen (HLMNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holmen (OTCPK: HLMNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holmen's (HLMNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Holmen.

Q

What is the target price for Holmen (HLMNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Holmen

Q

Current Stock Price for Holmen (HLMNY)?

A

The stock price for Holmen (OTCPK: HLMNY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Holmen (HLMNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 30, 2012.

Q

When is Holmen (OTCPK:HLMNY) reporting earnings?

A

Holmen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Holmen (HLMNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holmen.

Q

What sector and industry does Holmen (HLMNY) operate in?

A

Holmen is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.