Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.180
Quarterly Revenue
$240.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$240.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Helios Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Helios Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reporting earnings?
Helios Technologies (HLIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
What were Helios Technologies’s (NYSE:HLIO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $89.3M, which beat the estimate of $79.2M.
