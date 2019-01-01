Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Herbalife Nutrition generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Herbalife Nutrition. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on March 18, 2014.
