Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Henderson Land Development is a leading property developer in Hong Kong with a focus on urban redevelopment and farmland conversion. The company was founded in 1976, listed in 1981. Founder Lee Shau Kee is the controlling shareholder, and a series of disposals in December 2017 reduced his stake to below 73%. The share disposals were the first since 1993, lessening the possibility of a privatization effort. Lee stepped down in May 2019, succeeded by his two sons as joint chairmen and managing directors. Henderson Land also controls several listed entities, including a 33.4% stake in Hong Kong Ferry, a 69.3% stake in Henderson Investment, a 41.5% stake in Hong Kong and China Gas, and a 50% stake in Miramar Hotel & Investment.

Henderson Land Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Henderson Land Dev (HLDCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Henderson Land Dev (OTCPK: HLDCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Henderson Land Dev's (HLDCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Henderson Land Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Henderson Land Dev (HLDCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Henderson Land Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Henderson Land Dev (HLDCY)?

A

The stock price for Henderson Land Dev (OTCPK: HLDCY) is $4.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Henderson Land Dev (HLDCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Henderson Land Dev (OTCPK:HLDCY) reporting earnings?

A

Henderson Land Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Henderson Land Dev (HLDCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Henderson Land Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Henderson Land Dev (HLDCY) operate in?

A

Henderson Land Dev is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.