Hokuhoku Financial Group
(OTCPK:HKHUY)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 128M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS51.41
Total Float-

Hokuhoku Financial Group (OTC:HKHUY), Dividends

Hokuhoku Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hokuhoku Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Hokuhoku Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hokuhoku Financial Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hokuhoku Financial Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hokuhoku Financial Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hokuhoku Financial Group (OTCPK:HKHUY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hokuhoku Financial Group.

