Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
51.41
Shares
131.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in banking and the provision of other financial services. The company was established through the integration of Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank. The company operates mainly through the branch networks of Hokuriku Bank and Hokkaido Bank in certain areas of Japan. Its business is concentrated in Japan, with the majority of revenue generated from the domestic market. The company also has a business presence in overseas cities such as Shanghai, Shenyang, Dalian, Bangkok, Singapore, London, and New York.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hokuhoku Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hokuhoku Financial Group (OTCPK: HKHUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hokuhoku Financial Group's (HKHUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hokuhoku Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hokuhoku Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY)?

A

The stock price for Hokuhoku Financial Group (OTCPK: HKHUY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hokuhoku Financial Group.

Q

When is Hokuhoku Financial Group (OTCPK:HKHUY) reporting earnings?

A

Hokuhoku Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hokuhoku Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hokuhoku Financial Group (HKHUY) operate in?

A

Hokuhoku Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.