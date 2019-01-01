ñol

Western Asset High Income
(NYSE:HIX)
5.37
-0.03[-0.56%]
Last update: 12:04PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.37 - 5.41
52 Week High/Low5 - 7.75
Open / Close5.39 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 60.9M
Vol / Avg.38.8K / 300.7K
Mkt Cap327.3M
P/E7.25
50d Avg. Price5.5
Div / Yield0.59/10.89%
Payout Ratio76.36
EPS-
Total Float-

Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX), Dividends

Western Asset High Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Western Asset High Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.20%

Annual Dividend

$0.5880

Last Dividend

Mar 24

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Western Asset High Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Western Asset High Income (HIX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Western Asset High Income (HIX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Western Asset High Income ($HIX) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Western Asset High Income (HIX) shares by June 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Western Asset High Income (HIX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Western Asset High Income (HIX) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX)?
A

The most current yield for Western Asset High Income (HIX) is 11.44% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

