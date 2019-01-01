HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HIVE Blockchain
HIVE Blockchain Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.80 expecting HIVE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -33.01% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and HIVE Blockchain initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HIVE Blockchain, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HIVE Blockchain was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.80. The current price HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) is trading at is $4.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
