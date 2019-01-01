ñol

Hibbett
(NASDAQ:HIBB)
49.83
-0.43[-0.86%]
Last update: 11:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low49.02 - 50.38
52 Week High/Low39.58 - 101.65
Open / Close49.38 / -
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 13M
Vol / Avg.60.3K / 504K
Mkt Cap646.4M
P/E5.54
50d Avg. Price45.23
Div / Yield1/1.99%
Payout Ratio11.01
EPS2.98
Total Float10.3M

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), Dividends

Hibbett issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hibbett generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.20%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hibbett Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hibbett (HIBB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hibbett (HIBB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hibbett ($HIBB) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hibbett (HIBB) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hibbett (HIBB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hibbett (HIBB) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)?
A

The most current yield for Hibbett (HIBB) is 2.41% and is payable next on June 21, 2022

