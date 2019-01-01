QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Hibbett Inc is engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country. It offers a broad range of sporting goods, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment needed for team sports, with brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, The North Face, Jordan, Costa, and others. The company consists of three kinds of stores: Hibbett Sports, the company's primary retail format stores, accounting for the majority of the company's total stores, City Gear, and Sports Additions, smaller-format stores primarily offering athletic footwear with a fashion-based style.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-04
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5701.680 0.1100
REV360.630M381.719M21.089M

Hibbett Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hibbett (HIBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hibbett's (HIBB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hibbett (HIBB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) was reported by Baird on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting HIBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.05% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hibbett (HIBB)?

A

The stock price for Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) is $43.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hibbett (HIBB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.

Q

When is Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reporting earnings?

A

Hibbett’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hibbett (HIBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hibbett.

Q

What sector and industry does Hibbett (HIBB) operate in?

A

Hibbett is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.