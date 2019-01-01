ñol

HeadHunter Group
(NASDAQ:HHR)
15.03
00
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.22 - 68.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap761.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS30.02
Total Float-

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR), Dividends

HeadHunter Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HeadHunter Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.714

Last Dividend

Jan 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HeadHunter Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HeadHunter Group (HHR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HeadHunter Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.71 on February 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HeadHunter Group (HHR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HeadHunter Group (HHR). The last dividend payout was on February 10, 2022 and was $0.71

Q
How much per share is the next HeadHunter Group (HHR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HeadHunter Group (HHR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.71 on February 10, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)?
A

HeadHunter Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HeadHunter Group (HHR) was $0.71 and was paid out next on February 10, 2022.

