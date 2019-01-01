Highlands REIT Inc is an independent, self-advised, non-traded real estate investment trust. The company's portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, correctional facility and unimproved land. Its business activities are operated through four business segments namely Net lease, Retail, Multi-tenant office, and Multi-Family. The Net lease segment consists of single-tenant office and industrial assets, as well as the company's correctional facilities. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the United States.