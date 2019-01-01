Hogy Medical Co Ltd develops and sells products that can be used to streamline operations and improve safety at healthcare facilities. Its products are used in hospitals' operating rooms, wards, material rooms, and administrative settings. Hogy Medical receives the majority of its revenue from sales of surgical-use products. Its key products include kit products, nonwoven products, and sterilization products. The kit products contain sterilized surgical supplies for use in a specific operation. The nonwoven products include gowns, caps, equipment covers, and other accessories. Hogy's primary sterilization product is the Mekkin bag, a sterilization pouch. The vast majority of Hogy's revenue is generated in Japan.