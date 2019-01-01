QQQ
Hogy Medical Co Ltd develops and sells products that can be used to streamline operations and improve safety at healthcare facilities. Its products are used in hospitals' operating rooms, wards, material rooms, and administrative settings. Hogy Medical receives the majority of its revenue from sales of surgical-use products. Its key products include kit products, nonwoven products, and sterilization products. The kit products contain sterilized surgical supplies for use in a specific operation. The nonwoven products include gowns, caps, equipment covers, and other accessories. Hogy's primary sterilization product is the Mekkin bag, a sterilization pouch. The vast majority of Hogy's revenue is generated in Japan.

Hogy Medical Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hogy Medical Co (HGYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hogy Medical Co (OTCPK: HGYMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hogy Medical Co's (HGYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hogy Medical Co.

Q

What is the target price for Hogy Medical Co (HGYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hogy Medical Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Hogy Medical Co (HGYMF)?

A

The stock price for Hogy Medical Co (OTCPK: HGYMF) is $32.87 last updated Mon Nov 11 2019 20:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hogy Medical Co (HGYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hogy Medical Co.

Q

When is Hogy Medical Co (OTCPK:HGYMF) reporting earnings?

A

Hogy Medical Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hogy Medical Co (HGYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hogy Medical Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Hogy Medical Co (HGYMF) operate in?

A

Hogy Medical Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.