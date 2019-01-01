ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harmony Gold Mining Co
(OTCPK:HGMCF)
3.45
00
Last update: 1:29PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3 - 5.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 616.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E17.61
50d Avg. Price3.45
Div / Yield0.05/1.32%
Payout Ratio44.77
EPS3.11
Total Float-

Harmony Gold Mining Co (OTC:HGMCF), Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harmony Gold Mining Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Harmony Gold Mining Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Q
How much per share is the next Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Harmony Gold Mining Co (OTCPK:HGMCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Browse dividends on all stocks.