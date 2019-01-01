QQQ
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company having operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Its projects include Bambanani, Joel, Masimong, Phakisa, Target 1, Tshepong, Unisel, Doornkop, and Kusasalethu. The group's segments are Tshepong Operations, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Moab Khotsong, Hidden Valley, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, Unisel, and all other surface operations.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co (OTCPK: HGMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harmony Gold Mining Co's (HGMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Q

What is the target price for Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF)?

A

The stock price for Harmony Gold Mining Co (OTCPK: HGMCF) is $3.75 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:27:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Q

When is Harmony Gold Mining Co (OTCPK:HGMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Harmony Gold Mining Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harmony Gold Mining Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF) operate in?

A

Harmony Gold Mining Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.