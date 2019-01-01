Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company having operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Its projects include Bambanani, Joel, Masimong, Phakisa, Target 1, Tshepong, Unisel, Doornkop, and Kusasalethu. The group's segments are Tshepong Operations, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Moab Khotsong, Hidden Valley, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, Unisel, and all other surface operations.