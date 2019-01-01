ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harford Bank
(OTCPK:HFBK)
30.4999
00
Last update: 2:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.5 - 34
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 1.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap44.5M
P/E9.41
50d Avg. Price30.82
Div / Yield0.76/2.49%
Payout Ratio22.84
EPS0.59
Total Float-

Harford Bank (OTC:HFBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Harford Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Harford Bank using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Harford Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Harford Bank (OTCPK:HFBK) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Harford Bank

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harford Bank (OTCPK:HFBK)?
A

There are no earnings for Harford Bank

Q
What were Harford Bank’s (OTCPK:HFBK) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Harford Bank

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.