Range
30.15 - 30.75
Vol / Avg.
3.9K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.76/2.51%
52 Wk
21.88 - 34
Mkt Cap
43.8M
Payout Ratio
19.02
Open
30.15
P/E
8.24
EPS
0.98
Shares
1.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Harford Bank is a banking services company. It provides a full range of banking services to customers located in Harford and Cecil Counties and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It conducts general commercial banking in its primary service areas, emphasizing the banking needs of individuals and small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns. The primary source of income for the Bank is the net interest income it earns.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Harford Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harford Bank (HFBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harford Bank (OTCPK: HFBK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Harford Bank's (HFBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harford Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Harford Bank (HFBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harford Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Harford Bank (HFBK)?

A

The stock price for Harford Bank (OTCPK: HFBK) is $30.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:42:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harford Bank (HFBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Harford Bank (OTCPK:HFBK) reporting earnings?

A

Harford Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harford Bank (HFBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harford Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Harford Bank (HFBK) operate in?

A

Harford Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.