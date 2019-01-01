Hermes International (OTC:HESAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hermes International
Hermes International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HESAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Hermes International downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hermes International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hermes International was filed on November 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hermes International (HESAY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Hermes International (HESAY) is trading at is $119.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
