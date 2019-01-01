QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Helvetia Holding AG is a diversified insurance company. The company operates multiple segments including life, nonlife, and other activities. The company's life segment offers life insurance, pension plans, and annuities and generates most of the company's revenue. Helvetia derives the vast majority of its revenue within Switzerland, followed by Germany and Italy. Helvetia's business focuses on retail customers, as well as corporations of all sizes. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Helvetia Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helvetia Holding (HELNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helvetia Holding (OTCPK: HELNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helvetia Holding's (HELNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helvetia Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Helvetia Holding (HELNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Helvetia Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Helvetia Holding (HELNF)?

A

The stock price for Helvetia Holding (OTCPK: HELNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helvetia Holding (HELNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helvetia Holding.

Q

When is Helvetia Holding (OTCPK:HELNF) reporting earnings?

A

Helvetia Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Helvetia Holding (HELNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helvetia Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Helvetia Holding (HELNF) operate in?

A

Helvetia Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.