QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hengan International
(OTCPK:HEGIY)
24.41
0.075[0.31%]
Last update: 9:36AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.41 - 24.41
52 Week High/Low22.2 - 35.32
Open / Close24.41 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 232.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 12.9K
Mkt Cap5.7B
P/E11.68
50d Avg. Price23.46
Div / Yield1.32/5.43%
Payout Ratio81.71
EPS-
Total Float-

Hengan International (OTC:HEGIY), Dividends

Hengan International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hengan International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.36%

Annual Dividend

$1.4628

Last Dividend

Sep 17, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hengan International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hengan International (HEGIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hengan International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on October 22, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Hengan International (HEGIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hengan International (HEGIY). The last dividend payout was on October 22, 2018 and was $0.73

Q
How much per share is the next Hengan International (HEGIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hengan International (HEGIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on October 22, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hengan International (OTCPK:HEGIY)?
A

Hengan International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hengan International (HEGIY) was $0.73 and was paid out next on October 22, 2018.

