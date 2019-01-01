Hengan International (OTC:HEGIY), Dividends

Hengan International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hengan International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Hengan International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on October 22, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hengan International (HEGIY). The last dividend payout was on October 22, 2018 and was $0.73
There are no upcoming dividends for Hengan International (HEGIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.73 on October 22, 2018
Hengan International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hengan International (HEGIY) was $0.73 and was paid out next on October 22, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.