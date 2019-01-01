QQQ
Range
26.31 - 27.13
Vol / Avg.
8.3K/26.1K
Div / Yield
1.77/6.60%
52 Wk
23.2 - 36.19
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
69.49
Open
26.31
P/E
9.63
Shares
232.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Founded in 1985, Hengan International is a leading health and hygiene product manufacturer in China. Its business comprises tissue paper products (47% of sales), sanitary napkins (34% of sales), disposable diapers (11% of sales), and others.

Hengan International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hengan International (HEGIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hengan International (OTCPK: HEGIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hengan International's (HEGIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hengan International.

Q

What is the target price for Hengan International (HEGIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hengan International

Q

Current Stock Price for Hengan International (HEGIY)?

A

The stock price for Hengan International (OTCPK: HEGIY) is $26.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hengan International (HEGIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is Hengan International (OTCPK:HEGIY) reporting earnings?

A

Hengan International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hengan International (HEGIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hengan International.

Q

What sector and industry does Hengan International (HEGIY) operate in?

A

Hengan International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.