Range
0.5 - 0.62
Vol / Avg.
215.8K/197.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 1.64
Mkt Cap
19.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
Global Helium Corp is focused on the exploration and development of helium. The company has acquired three helium exploration permits located in Saskatchewan.

Analyst Ratings

Global Helium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Helium (HECOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Helium (OTCPK: HECOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Helium's (HECOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Helium.

Q

What is the target price for Global Helium (HECOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Helium

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Helium (HECOF)?

A

The stock price for Global Helium (OTCPK: HECOF) is $0.5885 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Helium (HECOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Helium.

Q

When is Global Helium (OTCPK:HECOF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Helium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Helium (HECOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Helium.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Helium (HECOF) operate in?

A

Global Helium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.