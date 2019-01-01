Holcim Philippines (OTC:HCPHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.7B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Holcim Philippines using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Holcim Philippines Questions & Answers
When is Holcim Philippines (OTCEM:HCPHY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Holcim Philippines
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Holcim Philippines (OTCEM:HCPHY)?
There are no earnings for Holcim Philippines
What were Holcim Philippines’s (OTCEM:HCPHY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Holcim Philippines
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.