Holcim Philippines Inc is a cement manufacturer. The company manufactures, sells and distributes cement and clinker, along with it also provides aggregates, concrete and construction related services. The company's product line includes xcement, dry mix mortar products, clinker, and ready mix concrete. Its cement brands are Holcim Premium (Type 1 portland cement), Holcim 4X (Type 1 high-performance Portland cement), Holcim Excel (Type 1P blended cement), and Holcim WallRight (Type S Masonry cement). Its assets include four production facilities, one cement grinding mill, five ports, and various storage and distribution points.