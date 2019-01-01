Holcim is a global manufacturer of construction materials such as cement, aggregates and concrete. The company is the result of a merger between Lafarge and Holcim, completed in 2015, which created a leader in the building materials sector. LafargeHolcim has a global presence, operating in over 70 countries with 72,000 employees. The company also has significant investments in ACC Limited and Ambuja Cement, two major cement players listed in India.