HCI Group
(OTCPK:HCIIP)
10.10
At close: Apr 24
15 minutes delayed

HCI Group (OTC:HCIIP), Dividends

HCI Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HCI Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 1, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HCI Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HCI Group (HCIIP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HCI Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 27, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own HCI Group (HCIIP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HCI Group (HCIIP). The last dividend payout was on March 27, 2013 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next HCI Group (HCIIP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HCI Group (HCIIP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 27, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for HCI Group (OTCPK:HCIIP)?
A

HCI Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HCI Group (HCIIP) was $0.06 and was paid out next on March 27, 2013.

