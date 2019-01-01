HCI Group Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. Its primary subsidiary provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants residing in Florida. The underwriting is supported by other subsidiaries offering marketing, underwriting, claims settlement, accounting, and financial services, as well as policy administration services. The company has three reportable segments, namely Insurance operations, Real estate operations, and Corporate and other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Insurance operations segment.