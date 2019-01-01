QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
HCI Group Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. Its primary subsidiary provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants residing in Florida. The underwriting is supported by other subsidiaries offering marketing, underwriting, claims settlement, accounting, and financial services, as well as policy administration services. The company has three reportable segments, namely Insurance operations, Real estate operations, and Corporate and other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Insurance operations segment.

HCI Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HCI Group (HCIIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HCI Group (OTCPK: HCIIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HCI Group's (HCIIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HCI Group.

Q

What is the target price for HCI Group (HCIIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for HCI Group (OTCPK: HCIIP) was reported by Needham on January 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HCIIP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HCI Group (HCIIP)?

A

The stock price for HCI Group (OTCPK: HCIIP) is $10.1 last updated Today at 1:41:33 PM.

Q

Does HCI Group (HCIIP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2013.

Q

When is HCI Group (OTCPK:HCIIP) reporting earnings?

A

HCI Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HCI Group (HCIIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HCI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does HCI Group (HCIIP) operate in?

A

HCI Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.