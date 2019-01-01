Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDIZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Harbor Custom Dev using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Harbor Custom Dev Questions & Answers
When is Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Harbor Custom Dev
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDIZ)?
There are no earnings for Harbor Custom Dev
What were Harbor Custom Dev’s (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) revenues?
There are no earnings for Harbor Custom Dev
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.