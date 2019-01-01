QQQ
Range
5 - 5
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 6.84
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5
P/E
-
Shares
925.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Harbour Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas company, producing over 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the North Sea and South East Asia. It has a lower carbon intensity than the average UK oil and gas producer.

Harbour Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harbour Energy (HBRIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harbour Energy (OTCPK: HBRIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harbour Energy's (HBRIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harbour Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Harbour Energy (HBRIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harbour Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Harbour Energy (HBRIY)?

A

The stock price for Harbour Energy (OTCPK: HBRIY) is $5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harbour Energy (HBRIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harbour Energy.

Q

When is Harbour Energy (OTCPK:HBRIY) reporting earnings?

A

Harbour Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harbour Energy (HBRIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harbour Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Harbour Energy (HBRIY) operate in?

A

Harbour Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.