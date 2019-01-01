QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.94
Mkt Cap
11.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
-
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Hai Jia International Ltd Co focuses on the beauty and health industries. Its products are Cordyceps, Health Energy Water, Body Purification, Blood Purification, Antrodia cinnamomea, and other products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hai Jia International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hai Jia International (HBIE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hai Jia International (OTCPK: HBIE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hai Jia International's (HBIE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hai Jia International.

Q

What is the target price for Hai Jia International (HBIE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hai Jia International

Q

Current Stock Price for Hai Jia International (HBIE)?

A

The stock price for Hai Jia International (OTCPK: HBIE) is $0.1616 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 14:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hai Jia International (HBIE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hai Jia International.

Q

When is Hai Jia International (OTCPK:HBIE) reporting earnings?

A

Hai Jia International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hai Jia International (HBIE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hai Jia International.

Q

What sector and industry does Hai Jia International (HBIE) operate in?

A

Hai Jia International is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.