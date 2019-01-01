QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.67 - 1.76
Mkt Cap
868M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
608.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is a company which develops and manufactures offset printing presses, parts and accessories for printing presses, printing software, dryer and ink systems and document handling machinery. It organizes its business in three segments Heidelberg Digital, Heidelberg Lifestyle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments. The company derives maximum revenue from Heidelberg Digital Technology segment. It uses Sheet-fed offset printing method for high-quality, multi-colour products, such as catalogs, calendars, posters, and labels.

Analyst Ratings

Heidelberger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heidelberger (HBGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heidelberger (OTCPK: HBGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heidelberger's (HBGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heidelberger.

Q

What is the target price for Heidelberger (HBGRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heidelberger

Q

Current Stock Price for Heidelberger (HBGRY)?

A

The stock price for Heidelberger (OTCPK: HBGRY) is $1.426 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:40:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heidelberger (HBGRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 14, 2010 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2010.

Q

When is Heidelberger (OTCPK:HBGRY) reporting earnings?

A

Heidelberger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heidelberger (HBGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heidelberger.

Q

What sector and industry does Heidelberger (HBGRY) operate in?

A

Heidelberger is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.