QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Huntington Bancshares
(NASDAQ:HBANP)
20.395
00
At close: Jun 2
18.72
-1.6750[-8.21%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP), Dividends

Huntington Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Huntington Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.90%

Annual Dividend

$85.0

Last Dividend

Jan 1, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Huntington Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Huntington Bancshares (HBANP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $21.25 on January 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Huntington Bancshares (HBANP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Bancshares (HBANP). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2018 and was $21.25

Q
How much per share is the next Huntington Bancshares (HBANP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Bancshares (HBANP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $21.25 on January 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP)?
A

Huntington Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Huntington Bancshares (HBANP) was $21.25 and was paid out next on January 15, 2018.

