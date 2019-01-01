Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP), Dividends

Huntington Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Huntington Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $21.25 on January 15, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Bancshares (HBANP). The last dividend payout was on January 15, 2018 and was $21.25
There are no upcoming dividends for Huntington Bancshares (HBANP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $21.25 on January 15, 2018
Huntington Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Huntington Bancshares (HBANP) was $21.25 and was paid out next on January 15, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.