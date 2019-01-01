ñol

Hays Stock (OTC:HAYPF), Quotes and News Summary

Hays Stock (OTC: HAYPF)

Hays PLC is a British staffer and recruiting agency. The company offers recruitment services for a temporary, contractor, and permanent roles in the information technology, accounting and finance, construction and property, engineering, and office support sectors. The revenue generated through fees is equally split between permanent and temporary contract types. The largest end market for Hays is Continental Europe and the rest of the world, followed by the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Hays Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Hays (HAYPF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Hays (OTCPK: HAYPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Hays's (HAYPF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Hays.

Q
What is the target price for Hays (HAYPF) stock?
A

The latest price target for Hays (OTCPK: HAYPF) was reported by RBC Capital on Monday, July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HAYPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible NaN% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Hays (HAYPF)?
A

The stock price for Hays (OTCPK: HAYPF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Hays (HAYPF) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q
When is Hays (OTCPK:HAYPF) reporting earnings?
A

Hays does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Hays (HAYPF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Hays.

Q
What sector and industry does Hays (HAYPF) operate in?
A

Hays is in the Industrials sector and Staffing & Employment Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.