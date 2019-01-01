Hays Stock (OTC:HAYPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hays
Hays Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hays (OTCPK: HAYPF) was reported by RBC Capital on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HAYPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible NaN% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hays (OTCPK: HAYPF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Hays upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hays, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hays was filed on July 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hays (HAYPF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Hays (HAYPF) is trading at is $undefined, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.