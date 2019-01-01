QQQ
Hanstone Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration of its Doc Property located in in the Skeena Mining Division in British Columbia. Hanstone also holds a 100% interest in the Snip North Property, located approximately 50 kilometers north of the Doc Property.

Hanstone Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanstone Gold (HANCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanstone Gold (OTCQB: HANCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanstone Gold's (HANCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hanstone Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Hanstone Gold (HANCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hanstone Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanstone Gold (HANCF)?

A

The stock price for Hanstone Gold (OTCQB: HANCF) is $0.132 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 18:34:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanstone Gold (HANCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hanstone Gold.

Q

When is Hanstone Gold (OTCQB:HANCF) reporting earnings?

A

Hanstone Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hanstone Gold (HANCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanstone Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanstone Gold (HANCF) operate in?

A

Hanstone Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.