Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Hain Celestial Group missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $10.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hain Celestial Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.24 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.36 0.25 0.39 0.44 Revenue Estimate 481.45M 442.59M 459.23M 507.95M Revenue Actual 476.94M 454.90M 450.65M 492.60M

