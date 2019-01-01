Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Hain Celestial Group missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $10.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hain Celestial Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.24
|0.39
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.25
|0.39
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|481.45M
|442.59M
|459.23M
|507.95M
|Revenue Actual
|476.94M
|454.90M
|450.65M
|492.60M
Earnings History
Hain Celestial Group Questions & Answers
Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $706.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
