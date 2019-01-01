ñol

Hain Celestial Group
(NASDAQ:HAIN)
26.30
00
At close: Jun 2
26.30
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.11 - 48.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding73.5M / 89.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 920.8K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E22.1
50d Avg. Price30.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.27
Total Float73.5M

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hain Celestial Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.330

Quarterly Revenue

$502.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$502.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hain Celestial Group missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $10.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hain Celestial Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.24 0.39 0.38
EPS Actual 0.36 0.25 0.39 0.44
Revenue Estimate 481.45M 442.59M 459.23M 507.95M
Revenue Actual 476.94M 454.90M 450.65M 492.60M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hain Celestial Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Hain Celestial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) reporting earnings?
A

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Hain Celestial Group’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $706.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

