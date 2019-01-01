Hensoldt AG is engaged in the business of providing defense and security electronics. Its product categories are Radar, IFF & Comms, Optronics, Spectrum Dominance, Avionics, and Integrated Solutions. The company operates in two segments: Sensors and Optronics, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the sensor segment. Its sensor segment provides system solutions and comprises the three divisions Radar, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) & Data Communications (COMMS), Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions, and Customer Services. Its geographical segments are Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, LATAM, and other regions.