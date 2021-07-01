 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nano Dimension, Hensoldt Invest $6M In 3D Electronic Printing Joint Venture
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Nano Dimension, Hensoldt Invest $6M In 3D Electronic Printing Joint Venture
  • 3D-Printed Electronics provider Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDMcollaborated with defense and security electronics and sensor solutions provider Hensoldt AG (OTC: HAGHY) in a $6 million joint venture entity named J.A.M.E.S. GmbH (Jetted Additively Manufactures Electronics Sources or J.A.M.E.S.).
  • The JV aims to develop the most advanced technology in 3D printing.
  • Hensoldt unit Hensoldt Ventures will lead the joint venture.
  • Taufkirchen, Germany-based J.A.M.E.S., will combine the strengths of both companies and further advance the development of 3D-printed electronic components.
  • J.A.M.E.S. will also house an operating fabrication laboratory to experiment and support designs and technologies.
  • Nano Dimension Chair and CEO will serve as the Chair for J.A.M.E.S.
  • Price action: NNDM shares traded lower by 3.58% at $7.95 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NNDM)

Is It Time To Buy Nano Dimension Stock?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading
Why Nano Dimension Stock Looks Ready To Break Out Of Reversal Pattern
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 3D Printing Briefs joint ventureNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com