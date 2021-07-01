Nano Dimension, Hensoldt Invest $6M In 3D Electronic Printing Joint Venture
- 3D-Printed Electronics provider Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) collaborated with defense and security electronics and sensor solutions provider Hensoldt AG (OTC: HAGHY) in a $6 million joint venture entity named J.A.M.E.S. GmbH (Jetted Additively Manufactures Electronics Sources or J.A.M.E.S.).
- The JV aims to develop the most advanced technology in 3D printing.
- Hensoldt unit Hensoldt Ventures will lead the joint venture.
- Taufkirchen, Germany-based J.A.M.E.S., will combine the strengths of both companies and further advance the development of 3D-printed electronic components.
- J.A.M.E.S. will also house an operating fabrication laboratory to experiment and support designs and technologies.
- Nano Dimension Chair and CEO will serve as the Chair for J.A.M.E.S.
- Price action: NNDM shares traded lower by 3.58% at $7.95 on the last check Thursday.
