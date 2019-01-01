QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.3
EPS
-0.01
Shares
48.6M
Outstanding
Gold Port Corp is a gold exploration company focused on Guyana, South America. The company owns the Groete Creek Gold Project located in the prolific Guiana Shield, which is home to some of the world's largest gold deposits. Combined with the Akaiwong and Tamberlin gold exploration projects, both in Guyana, Gold Port holds an exciting inventory of exploration and development stage gold projects.

Gold Port Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Port (GPOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Port (OTCQB: GPOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Port's (GPOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Port.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Port (GPOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Port

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Port (GPOTF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Port (OTCQB: GPOTF) is $0.0914 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:14:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Port (GPOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Port.

Q

When is Gold Port (OTCQB:GPOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Port does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Port (GPOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Port.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Port (GPOTF) operate in?

A

Gold Port is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.