QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 1.42
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.78
EPS
0.68
Shares
6.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a Mexican financial services company. The company offers retail and commercial banking services. Banco do Brasil serves retail clients (small and midsize enterprises and individuals) and wholesale clients (corporations). The retail segment provides auto loans, mortgages, and personal credit cards.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCPK: GPFOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Financiero Inbursa's (GPFOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCPK: GPFOF) is $0.47609 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:23:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Q

When is Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCPK:GPFOF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Financiero Inbursa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) operate in?

A

Grupo Financiero Inbursa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.