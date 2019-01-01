QQQ
Range
0.72 - 0.76
Vol / Avg.
71.2K/62.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 1.31
Mkt Cap
40.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
55.6M
Outstanding
Goliath Resources Ltd is a precious metals project generator focused in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec and Golden Triangle area of northwestern British Columbia. The company operates through various projects comprising Lucky Strike, Copperhead, Bingo, Golddigger, Nelligan Project and DSM Projects. It operates in a single reportable operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada.

Goliath Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goliath Resources (GOTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goliath Resources (OTCQB: GOTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goliath Resources's (GOTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goliath Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Goliath Resources (GOTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goliath Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Goliath Resources (GOTRF)?

A

The stock price for Goliath Resources (OTCQB: GOTRF) is $0.7307 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goliath Resources (GOTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goliath Resources.

Q

When is Goliath Resources (OTCQB:GOTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Goliath Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goliath Resources (GOTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goliath Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Goliath Resources (GOTRF) operate in?

A

Goliath Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.