QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Grail Technology Corp owns a proprietary database consisting of contact information for past customers. It intends to utilize this database to provide data management and data sales to complementing businesses that can use the data to cross-sell their products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Grail Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Grail Technology's (GOGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Grail Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Grail Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Grail Technology (GOGY)?

A

The stock price for Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) is $0.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Grail Technology.

Q

When is Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Grail Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Grail Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) operate in?

A

Golden Grail Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.