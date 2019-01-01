QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
General DataComm Industries Inc is a provider of networking and telecommunications products, services and solutions. The company is focused on providing multi-service provisioning solutions using multi-service access and switching products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

General DataComm Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General DataComm (GNRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General DataComm (OTCEM: GNRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General DataComm's (GNRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for General DataComm.

Q

What is the target price for General DataComm (GNRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for General DataComm

Q

Current Stock Price for General DataComm (GNRD)?

A

The stock price for General DataComm (OTCEM: GNRD) is $0.003 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:48:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General DataComm (GNRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for General DataComm.

Q

When is General DataComm (OTCEM:GNRD) reporting earnings?

A

General DataComm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is General DataComm (GNRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General DataComm.

Q

What sector and industry does General DataComm (GNRD) operate in?

A

General DataComm is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.