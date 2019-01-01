QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.6 - 5.3
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
GenScript Biotech is a China-based provider of life science research services and products. Founded in 2002, it is best known for its gene synthesis capabilities, a widely used service by academics, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical companies around the world. Its business lines include life science research services and products, biologics development services under its ProBio brand, and industrial enzymes under its Bestzyme brand. Finally, it owns 64.7% of NASDAQ-listed Legend Biotech, whose key pipeline asset is a BCMA-targeting CAR-T treatment for multiple myeloma. We estimate that more than two thirds of GenScript's valuation is from its ownership stake in Legend.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genscript Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genscript Biotech (GNNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCPK: GNNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genscript Biotech's (GNNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genscript Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Genscript Biotech (GNNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genscript Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Genscript Biotech (GNNSF)?

A

The stock price for Genscript Biotech (OTCPK: GNNSF) is $3.67 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:23:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genscript Biotech (GNNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genscript Biotech.

Q

When is Genscript Biotech (OTCPK:GNNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Genscript Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genscript Biotech (GNNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genscript Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Genscript Biotech (GNNSF) operate in?

A

Genscript Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.