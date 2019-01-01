GenScript Biotech is a China-based provider of life science research services and products. Founded in 2002, it is best known for its gene synthesis capabilities, a widely used service by academics, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical companies around the world. Its business lines include life science research services and products, biologics development services under its ProBio brand, and industrial enzymes under its Bestzyme brand. Finally, it owns 64.7% of NASDAQ-listed Legend Biotech, whose key pipeline asset is a BCMA-targeting CAR-T treatment for multiple myeloma. We estimate that more than two thirds of GenScript's valuation is from its ownership stake in Legend.