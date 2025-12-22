Comfort Systems, cbdMD And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) disclosed the resignation of its CEO, Barbara Sher, effective immediately, according to Benzinga Pro. Greenlane shares dipped 11% to close at $2.35 on Friday.

(NASDAQ:GNLN) disclosed the resignation of its CEO, Barbara Sher, effective immediately, according to Benzinga Pro. Greenlane shares dipped 11% to close at $2.35 on Friday. Tokyo Lifestyle Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:TKLF) reported H1 losses of 2 cents per share, versus year-ago earnings of 3 cents per share. The company's sales jumped to $190.421 million from $98.003 million in the same period last year. Tokyo Lifestyle shares fell 3.3% to $2.66 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:TKLF) reported H1 losses of 2 cents per share, versus year-ago earnings of 3 cents per share. The company's sales jumped to $190.421 million from $98.003 million in the same period last year. Tokyo Lifestyle shares fell 3.3% to $2.66 in the after-hours trading session. Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) named COO Trent T. McKenna as president, effective Jan. 1. Comfort Systems shares gained 0.6% to $945.99 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) posted a loss of 8 cents per share for the fourth quarter, compared to market estimates of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $4.721 million, beating estimates of $4.702 million. cbdMD shares gained 1.3% to $1.53 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:YCBD) posted a loss of 8 cents per share for the fourth quarter, compared to market estimates of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $4.721 million, beating estimates of $4.702 million. cbdMD shares gained 1.3% to $1.53 in the after-hours trading session. Rithm Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:RPT) announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split, effective Dec. 30, 2025. Rithm Property Trust shares fell 2.5% to close at $2.78 on Friday.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock