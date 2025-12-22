Comfort Systems company logo displayed on mobile phone.
December 22, 2025 1:25 AM 1 min read

Comfort Systems, cbdMD And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) disclosed the resignation of its CEO, Barbara Sher, effective immediately, according to Benzinga Pro. Greenlane shares dipped 11% to close at $2.35 on Friday.
  • Tokyo Lifestyle Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:TKLF) reported H1 losses of 2 cents per share, versus year-ago earnings of 3 cents per share. The company's sales jumped to $190.421 million from $98.003 million in the same period last year. Tokyo Lifestyle shares fell 3.3% to $2.66 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) named COO Trent T. McKenna as president, effective Jan. 1. Comfort Systems shares gained 0.6% to $945.99 in after-hours trading.

  • cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) posted a loss of 8 cents per share for the fourth quarter, compared to market estimates of a loss of 7 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $4.721 million, beating estimates of $4.702 million. cbdMD shares gained 1.3% to $1.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Rithm Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:RPT) announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split, effective Dec. 30, 2025. Rithm Property Trust shares fell 2.5% to close at $2.78 on Friday.

